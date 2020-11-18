North Carolina’s daily percent positive rate jumps to 9.2%; hospitalizations reach new record again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s key COVID-19 trends continue to move in the wrong direction with Wednesday’s percent positive rate hitting 9.2 percent.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added 3,367 new lab-confirmed cases bringing the state’s total to 320,862.

Wednesday’s daily percent positive follows the week’s trend as the rate has moved up each day. NCDHHS reported a positive rate of 8.6 percent on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s number is the highest percent positive since it was at 9.6 percent on July 13.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the daily percent positive rate needs to be at 5 percent.

Hospitalizations condtinued to increase – hitting 1,537 on Wedesday. That’s an increase of 36 patients from Tuesday.

A total of 4,898 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

