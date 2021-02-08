North Charleston High School principal to receive Order of the Palmetto award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby will receive the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, for his work to give back.

The principal and long-time councilman is receiving the award for his efforts to provide financial assistance for students and their families by working a third job at Walmart.

All of the money he earns stocking store shelves overnight goes towards supporting students and families in need.

The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor awarded to citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.

The award ceremony will take place on Monday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at North Charleston High School.

People are allowed to the event by invitation only due to COVID-19 protocols. News 2 will stream the event live at counton2.com.

