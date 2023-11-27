CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three firefighters were injured while battling a structure in south Charlotte.

“I’m 44; never seen anything like this in my life,” said neighbor Ali Mehrizi. “This whole house was like an inferno.”

The smell of smoke and fire filled the Palisades neighborhood Sunday morning as a 5,000-square-foot home on Rocky Gap Lane went up in flames.

“We woke up this morning, and I was hearing what sounded like gunshots,” Mehrizi continued. “I came outside and kind of looked around and then noticed that there was a plume of smoke coming from the house right down the street.”

Fire crews said they were called to the two-story home on the 13000 block of Rocky Gap Lane around 6:40 a.m. and it took multiple agencies to get the fire under control.

At one point, an exterior brick wall collapsed, trapping three firefighters who were operating a hose line. All three were taken to the hospital.

According to authorities, two of the firefighters were treated and released. The third remains at a local trauma center for continued evaluation.

Firefighters say they continued to monitor the home through Sunday afternoon due to “poor structural integrity and hidden spot fires”.

The Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the occupants of the home made it out safely before crews even arrived. But now neighbors want to know – what sparked the blaze?

“It’s going to take us some time to figure out what’s going on,” said Capt. Jackie Gilmore with the Charlotte Fire Department. “We’re just asking everybody to please be patient with us while we try to determine the cause of this fire.”

The Steele Creek Fire Department was assisted by multiple agencies. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the incident.