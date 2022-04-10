AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A fatal shooting happened as federal marshals tried to execute an arrest warrant at a South Carolina hotel.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says it happened Thursday around 11 a.m. as U.S. deputy marshals tried to arrest 34-year-old Robert L. Wright, of Augusta, Georgia, at a hotel in Aiken.

Details on what charges Wright faced haven’t been disclosed. Authorities say Wright fled as officers approached and lead them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing into one another.

Multiple shots were fired by the marshals, striking Wright several times.

Coroner Darryl Ables says Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was scheduled Friday.