Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday morning had just returned from maternity leave, according to Back the Blue NC.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to once again ask for prayers and help for another Police Officer here in our great State of North Carolina,” Back the Blue said.

CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Officials said Officer Goodwin leaves behind three children and a husband, Brenton Goodwin, who serves as a firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department.

“Keep this family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as all of CMPD,” said a statement from Charlotte Fire Station 29.

Statement from the City Manager on the passing of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin: pic.twitter.com/foZEZT6Qgl — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) December 22, 2021

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings announced Officer Goodwin’s death Wednesday after an overnight crash in northeast Charlotte.

“I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here,” Jennings said.

Three other officers were injured in the crash and were released from the hospital later Wednesday morning.