Officer wounded in 2018 ambush is State of the Union guest

SOCIETY HILL, SC – AUGUST 23: U.S. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) speaks with constituents during a congressional town hall meeting August 23, 2017 in Society Hill, South Carolina. Topics of concern for those in attendance included Veterans Affairs, term limits, gerrymandering and the trustworthiness of special counsel Robert Mueller. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina congressman is inviting as his special guest to the president’s State of the Union address a police officer who survived a 2018 ambush.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Rice said Florence County Sheriff’s investigator Sarah Miller will be his guest for Tuesday’s speech in Washington by President Donald Trump.

Miller was one of seven officers shot outside a Florence house by a homeowner who ambushed them from a second floor window as they came for an appointment to talk to his son in a sexual assault case and serve a warrant.

Two officers died and Miller and four others were hurt. Miller underwent several surgeries and long rehabilitation before returning to work at the sheriff’s office.

“Her courage, sacrifice, and determination to return to service is the true definition of a hero. She demonstrates the ability to overcome such tragedy and loss,” Rice said in a statement announcing his invitation.

