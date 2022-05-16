DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – To serve, protect, and wrangle alligators.

The Charleston Police Department shared a video of an unusual arrest last week on Daniel Island.

Animal Control officers worked to remove an alligator outside Daniel Island School, calling it “not your everyday arrest.”

“Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an officer,” the department said.

Another video posted showed another angle of their pursuit as they tracked the alligator down a residential street.