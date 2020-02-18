Official: 4 sent to hospital after N Carolina plane crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed at a central North Carolina airport, sending four people to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna crashed Monday afternoon at Gray’s Creek Airport south of Fayetteville.

The pilot and the three students were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The students were at the airport as part of a local workforce development program designed to allow attendees to learn about aviation careers.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause.