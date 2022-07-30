COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the City of Columbia announced that a local bird tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

As a response, the City of Columbia will conduct mosquito spraying in the surrounding area.

The spraying will target adult mosquitos that may carry the virus.

The spraying will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday. The exact location is not available.

While spraying for mosquitos will reduce the threat, Columbia officials, urge residents to take the following preventive measures to reduce mosquitoes: