COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, the City of Columbia announced that a local bird tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
According to the City of Columbia a dead bird found within city limits has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
As a response, the City of Columbia will conduct mosquito spraying in the surrounding area.
The spraying will target adult mosquitos that may carry the virus.
The spraying will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday. The exact location is not available.
While spraying for mosquitos will reduce the threat, Columbia officials, urge residents to take the following preventive measures to reduce mosquitoes:
- Use EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water
- Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery
- Pack tree holes with sand
- Clean clogged roof gutters
- Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
- Properly maintain swimming pools
- Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week
- Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.