ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were shot Friday evening on the Isle of Palms, according to city officials.

IOP said that the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on the beach behind the Sea Cabins near 1140 Ocean Boulevard.

Officials said that a large group was gathered on the beach under the pier for senior skip day. Several altercations took place and shots rang out.

IOPPD said that most of the victims were teens, and a few victims were adults.

All four victims were taken to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several agencies are on scene assisting with the investigation, including the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.