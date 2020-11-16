Officials: Hand tally of presidential race finds new ballots

State News

by: KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. A hand tally of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in Georgia has entered its fourth day Monday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (AP) — A hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia has turned up just over 2,500 votes in one county that weren’t previously counted.

But election officials said Monday that isn’t expected to alter the overall outcome of the race.

Gabriel Sterling with the secretary of state’s office says election workers in Floyd County didn’t follow proper procedures when the ballots were tallied by machine.

But he said that error was caught when the presidential race was audited using a hand count.

The hand tally stems from a state law that calls for one race to be audited to ensure the new election machines counted the votes accurately.

It was not the result of any suspected problems with the results.

