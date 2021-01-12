Officials identify Horry County police officer killed in crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Horry County, according to officials.

Officer Melton “Fox” Gore was out removing debris from the roadway at about 4 p.m. on Hwy 22 near the intersection of Hwy 31, when he was hit by a 2007 Mazda SUV, according to officials. He was 57 years old.

“That’s typical of ‘Fox,’ if you knew him,” Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said. “He cared about this community. Most people may have passed that debris by, swerve around it, but not ‘Fox.’ He wanted to make sure nobody was hurt by it.”

Officials didn’t say if the driver who hit Gore will face charges.

“I’m pretty sure that person did not start off the day thinking they were going to kill a police officer,” Hill said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to that driver.”

Hill urged drivers to be aware and mindful of people working on roadways.

(WBTW)

(WBTW)

“I never would’ve thought I’d be in front of you again announcing the death of one of our officers, but here we are,” Hill said.

Gore served HCPD over 20 years in the environmental services unit, according to officials. Gore was named West Precinct Officer of the Month in July 2015. Gore was described as a caring person and was known around the county for being a great cook.

“I will never forget the brief conversation we had [Tuesday] because on his way out, he says, ‘can’t wait until I can cook for you again,’ Hill said. “Unfortunately that won’t happen.”

“It’s a tough time for the Horry County Police Department, its members, and our community,” Hill said.

Hill said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

This is the third deadly crash involving law enforcement in the last 12 days. North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon William Best was killed in a crash on New Year’s Day and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan David Price was killed in a crash Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.