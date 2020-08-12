Officials: Inmate stabs 2 officers in North Carolina prison

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two correctional officers in North Carolina were stabbed by an inmate when they attempted to remove him from his cell, officials said.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at Central Prison in Raleigh, news outlets reported.

One of the injured officers was transported to a hospital for stab wounds on his legs, and the other received treatment at the prison, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Officials said the inmate used a “homemade weapon” to stab the officers. Raleigh police and state prison officials are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

