MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a robbery occurred in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Marion.

According to the police department, officers responded to the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Highway 70 around 5 p.m. about a robbery with the use of a firearm.

Officers said two juveniles were in the parking lot when they were approached by another juvenile, where a verbal exchange and money were voluntarily given.

The juvenile reported that two other males exited a vehicle with firearms and demanded more money.

The juveniles complied and the others left the parking lot in a dark-colored SUV. One juvenile called 911 and proceeded to follow the vehicle.

Officers with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle traveling on the roadway, where a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in Buncombe County where four juveniles were taken into custody. This investigation is still ongoing.