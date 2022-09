McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning.

Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road around 10:16 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building and the home.

Officials said one person was treated – but it was unrelated to the tree and structural damage.