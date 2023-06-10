HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested an Ohio man after allegedly strangling a woman to death, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Blake William Linkous, 18, of Blue Rock, Ohio, was arrested and charged with murder, warrants show. He allegedly strangled a woman on Tuesday.

Horry County police began a death investigation after 18-year-old Natalie Martin, of Roseville, Ohio, was found dead in the area of Maison Drive on Wednesday.

Martin was pronounced dead on the scene and an autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death.

Horry County Police is currently investigating.

