COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child’s school safer.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel spoke with state lawmakers on the House Ways and Means Criminal Justice Budget subcommittee Tuesday.

He went over his agency’s budget requests, including the establishment of the Center for School Safety and Targeted Violence.

According to Chief Keel, this proposal would establish a centralized school safety training center for law enforcement and school personnel across the state. Keel said the plan is to outfit an elementary school no longer in use in Lexington County for training.

This would give SLED a permanent location to instruct law enforcement and others on how to respond to things like active shooters in schools. He told lawmakers, “As the school year expanded and we started seeing the school year go year-round, we had problems getting into the schools to do the actual training.”

Chief Keel also said remodeling projects over the summer on school buildings also makes scheduling training difficult.

Keel said SLED has been using the location for training but if lawmakers fund the project they will work to acquire the campus or sign a long-term lease with the school district.

Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) included the request for this center in his executive budget. He wrote, “The purpose of this Center is to provide extensive training, education, and expertise in the fields of school safety and targeted violence. This resource for South Carolina schools expands upon the active shooter training that has been provided by SLED and is recognized globally.”

Keel and McMaster estimate it would cost the state about $3.5 million to get the center up and running.

Legislation that would establish the center was prefiled in December. It’s been referred to the House Education and Public Works committee.