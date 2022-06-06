COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Outgoing South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman made an endorsement ahead of next week’s statewide primaries.

Monday morning, Spearman announced she is endorsing Republican Kathy Maness.

Maness is one of 10 candidates; 6 Republicans, 3 Democrats and 1 third party candidate, hoping to succeed Spearman. The crowded field will get smaller after the June 14th Primaries and possible run-offs.

Before giving her endorsement of Maness, Superintendent Spearman said she appreciates any person who is willing to offer themselves for service to the state.

She said the next Superintendent, she hopes it Maness, will have some challenges to tackle right away.

“Many of our state’s students learning was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Spearman said. “We must have a laser focus on teaching and helping kids catch up. We must utilize proven strategies that the COVID relief funds will help and have been allocated for this purpose.”

The winners of this month’s statewide primaries will face off in November during the General Election.

You can find more information on the candidates below:

Republican Candidates:

Democratic Candidates:

Third Party: