Over $100M in CARES Act unemployment benefits paid out in SC, state says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials say over $100 million in additional unemployment benefits under the CARES Act have been paid out in South Carolina.

According to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), the state has paid out a total of $67.5 million in regular unemployment benefits since the week ending March 21.

The state has also paid out $105.1 million under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program – and extra $600 a week payment – as part of the CARES Act.

The DEW said the agency anticipates being able to accept applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) next week. The PUA benefits would be for self-employed workers, contractors, gig workers, file 1099, or church employees who don’t qualify for regular unemployment insurance.

Extended unemployment benefits for whose who have already exhausted their 20 weeks of unemployment insurance payments will be rolled out in the coming weeks, according to the DEW.

Over 62,000 people have been assisted over the phone by DEW call center staff over the last five business days, the agency said.

The agency continues to add staff members and expects to have 500 customer service representatives by next week.