DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A veterinarian in Davidson County is taking care of more than a dozen horses taken from a ranch in Lexington.

On Tuesday afternoon, Davidson County deputies showed up at Sun and Moon ranch in un-marked cars.

The team seized a total of 16 horses. Some were foals, and some were adults. Deputies say many of the horses are injured and underweight.

Neighbors along Lamb Road were shocked to hear that the horses they’d seen may have been going through hard times.

“I was concerned. At first, I didn’t know what was going on … especially with the crime scene unit being there,” said neighbor Melissa Hibbett.

The horses were taken to an undisclosed location where a veterinarian will examine their conditions.

Deputies say no charges have been filed as of yet for the owner of the horses.

A former worker said she used to work for the ranch several years ago. She said she’s seen this neglect go on for years.

“Just being around it and seeing it and witnessing her putting these skin and bone mares that have just had babies drop maybe a couple of weeks ago up in a pen enclosed with a stallion to breed again. It was sickening,” said the former worker.

The case is still under investigation, and a veterinarian should be coming on Friday to examine the horses.

FOX8 reached out to the owner of the ranch for a comment. They said they don’t have a comment.