COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The address verification deadline for pandemic-EBT benefits has been extended.
7NEWS previously reported on the approaching deadline for P-EBT benefits, which was originally set for Thursday.
According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, parents can now verify their addresses through Sunday at 9 p.m.
The department made this decision because of the rapid rise in verifications it received on Thursday.
The department said this deadline extension will not delay the distribution of P-EBT cards to eligible students, which is planned for mid-September.
For more information and to verify your address for P-EBT benefits, click here.