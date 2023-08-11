COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The address verification deadline for pandemic-EBT benefits has been extended.

7NEWS previously reported on the approaching deadline for P-EBT benefits, which was originally set for Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, parents can now verify their addresses through Sunday at 9 p.m.

The department made this decision because of the rapid rise in verifications it received on Thursday.

The department said this deadline extension will not delay the distribution of P-EBT cards to eligible students, which is planned for mid-September.

For more information and to verify your address for P-EBT benefits, click here.