Palmetto Brewing Company searching for ‘spokesdog’ and ‘spokescat’ to appear on Rescue Brew labels

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto Brewing Company is searching for a spokesdog and spokescat to represent the 2020 Rescue Brew beer, set to debut this fall.

From now until September 8, pet owners can submit photos of their pet, as well as an explanation of why they deserve to be the face of the brew, at this link.

Examples (courtesy of CSA)

Voting will run from September 9 to October 8, and the winners will be announced on November 21.

For each vote cast, $1.00 will be donated to Charleston Animal Society.

The top three dogs and cats will receive $100 gift certificates for pet supplies, and a “pupcakes” package from Cupcakes Down South.

The winners of the grand prize will be selected by a panel of judges, and will have their photos featured on the cans of the limited batch of 2020 Rescue Brew beers.

