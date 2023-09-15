CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cash went flying from an armored truck in north Charlotte Thursday morning, and CMPD is trying to track down anyone who stole a combined $100,000 during the incident.

The situation happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunset Road near Reames Road. Authorities said all but one lane of Sunset was closed until about 11:50 a.m.

Police explained a malfunction inside the GardaWorld vehicle caused the vehicle to become disabled and the doors to open, spilling out the cash crates.

People working in businesses nearby said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“It was pandemonium, man,” said Rob Cook with Trimmer Barbershop. “Barrels of money all over the place. Everybody out there.”

Officials confirmed that the vehicle was not involved in a wreck.

“They didn’t get too much money if they did get any,” Cook said. “But if you did get that money… you should turn it in.”