Panel of SC lawmakers advance pilot school voucher program

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A House Ways and Means subcommittee voted to advance a joint resolution that would establish a school voucher program for low-income or military families in South Carolina.

Supporters said the proposal, unlike an education savings account bill a panel of Senators are discussing, would not take money away from public schools.

H.4879 would establish the ‘Student Flexibility in Education Scholarship Fund’. This program would create $5,000 scholarships that can be used for tuition, fees or textbooks. Elementary aged Medicaid eligible children and children of active duty military families would be able to get these scholarships.

Up to 5,000 students across the state would be eligible for the program. If more than 5,000 students apply for the program, the state Department of Education would create a lottery system to select students.

The legislation would allocate $75 million from the state’s general reserve fund to the state Department of Education to cover the costs of the programs and scholarships.

Rep. Murrell Smith (R-District 67) said, “This bill does not take one single dollar from public education. In fact, public schools could receive the scholarship money in addition to the normal per pupil allocation they receive. Public schools tend to benefit from this.”

Rep. Wendy Brawley (D-District 70) said the state needs to fully fund education before creating a program like this.

She said, “This is for people or districts or states who are doing everything they need to for public schools. It’s not for states who have not.”

The pilot program would be established for three years if the legislation passes and could face legal challenges.

Advocates for school choice said giving parents the option to send their child to another school could help the most vulnerable after disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Dr. Shaunette Parker is the Director of Parent Outreach for My SC Education. She said, “Saying no to an ESA program ignores the need for equity. Saying no to an ESA program ignores the differences in our children. It means you are comfortable with the unequal class system in our country and you are in no rush to close the gap between rich and poor.”

The League of Women Voters of South Carolina and Palmetto State Teachers Association expressed concerns over accountability with H.4879.