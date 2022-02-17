Parent sues Marlboro County School District after child hit by car

A parent is suing the Marlboro County School District, claiming that negligence led to their child being hit by a car.

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent is suing the Marlboro County School District, along with the parent and owner of a vehicle, after they said that their child was hit by a car.

The lawsuit, filed last month in the Fourth Judicial Court, claims that the child, who has autism, was not adequately supervised when they were hit in January 2020 at an elementary school in McColl.

In the lawsuit, Kelly Prevatt, the girl’s mother, claims that her child was released from class, ended up in a crosswalk and was hit by a vehicle that was “negligently driven.” The girl, who was 11 at the time, was injured.

The district “failed to be there for Ms. Prevatt’s minor child S.O., directly resulting in the injuries of being hit by a car,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims that the district didn’t follow its own policies, didn’t properly train, hire or supervise employees, didn’t use “the degree of care and caution that a reasonable and prudent person would have used under the circumstances then and there prevailing,” and that “in failing to use that degree of care and caution that a reasonable and prudent public school and public property owner of South Carolina would have used under the same circumstances,” along with “otherwise being negligent, reckless, and careless.”

The driver also was negligent, didn’t use due care, didn’t have property brakes or failed to “timely apply” them and didn’t have a proper lookout, according to the lawsuit. The car’s own was “negligent, willful, wanton, and reckless” by letting the vehicle “be operated by a negligent, reckless, careless and incompetent driver,” and endangered the lives of the public.

The lawsuit states that the incident continues to financially impact the family. It asks for money for “reasonable and necessary medical expenses,” but does not name an amount.

News13 has reached out to the district for comment.