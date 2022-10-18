CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.

The incident involved Bus No. 1701 Tuesday morning which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte. A bus driver reported that a parent threw bleach on their face.

Nine students onboard the bus were transported to another bus.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.