CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
The incident involved Bus No. 1701 Tuesday morning which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte. A bus driver reported that a parent threw bleach on their face.
Nine students onboard the bus were transported to another bus.
Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.
There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.