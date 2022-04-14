TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was shot and injured outside the home of rapper DaBaby in Troutman Wednesday evening, according to the Troutman Police Department.

Officers responded to Dababy’s property on Stillwater Road around 7:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting.

Officers at the scene found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, authorities said. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troutman Police confirmed Thursday that the home belongs to DaBaby and that the Charlotte-native was home at the time of the shooting.

A 911 call that was released on Thursday afternoon in connection to Wednesday’s shooting, indicates the person who was shot may have unlawfully entered the property. Listen below:

Queen City News is continuing to pursue additional information.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was involved in another shooting incident in 2018 at a local Walmart.

In 2018, 19-year-old Jaylin Craig was shot and killed at a Walmart in Huntersville. Huntersville Police said a fight had broken out before the incident.

In an Instagram video, the rapper indicated he was shopping for clothes for his daughter but never said a fight took place.

“Two dudes walk in on you and your whole family, threatening y’all, whip out on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do,” DaBaby said in the video. “When the story comes out and the footage comes out will show y’all how I was in there with my 1-year-old daughter and my 5-year-old, my baby mama, buying my baby some more winter clothes. A dude sees me buying baby clothes and wants to show me how tough he is.”

A misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon against the rapper was dropped after a key witness failed to show up in Mecklenburg County Court.

Craig’s family told Queen City News they were devastated when charges were dropped.

His parents said Jaylin was a fan of the rapper.

“We feel like we didn’t get any justice. To have the guy look at us in court with a smirk, like he won that battle,” mom Lawana Horsley said.

The family was left heartbroken after the charges were dropped.

“Angry, upset,” said Jaylin’s father Curtis Craig.

Jaylin’s parents said they saw a security video that showed their son trying to diffuse the fight before he was shot and killed.

The family says a key witness, a Walmart employee, did not show up to court to testify. Also not seen in court was the Walmart security video.

DaBaby did not speak to the media when he left the courtroom in 2019 after his charge was dropped.

The district attorney said at the time that no other charges would be filed in the deadly shooting.