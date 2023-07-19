(AP/WSPA) – A tornado heavily damaged a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina on Wednesday, scattering medicine and other debris around the complex, a sheriff and the company said.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed in an email that the large complex was damaged by a twister that tore through the Rocky Mount area, but it reported no serious injuries. “We are assessing the situation to determine the impact on production,” the company said.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the Pfizer plant stores large quantities of medicine, adding debris was spread all around. “I’ve got reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that are strewn across the facility and damaged through the rain and the wind,” he said.

The Pfizer plant is damaged after severe weather passed the area on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, N.C. (WTVD via AP)

Pfizer is one of the largest employers in North Carolina’s Nash County, where the sheriff’s office also confirmed damage to the pharmaceutical facility and also to several homes.

The National Weather Service classified the tornado as an EF-2 with winds of 135 miles per hour, according to a preliminary storm survey.

CBS17 reported multiple homes with roof damage along with downed powerlines.

All lanes of Interstate 95 were closed for around two hours after the storm due to debris in the road.