NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flooding impacted the North Myrtle Beach and other Grand Strand areas on Monday as storms moved through the area.

Flooding could be seen in the area of Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police also said several traffic lights are malfunctioning in the city and urged drivers to stay off the roads. The exit ramp from Highway 17 Bypass onto Farrow Parkway also flooded.

Buoys On The Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach announced it was closing for the day due to flooding.

“Tough call to make but cleanliness is a top priority right now with all this run off water,” a Facebook post reads. “We don’t take that stuff lightly and need time to dry out, bleach, deep clean and scrub. Thank you fore your understanding, we are sorry.”