PHOTOS: House stuck on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Photos sent to News13 show a house stuck on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
Tim Moriarty shared the photos with News13, which show a house on a trailer stuck in the area of Sea Mountain Highway and Highway 17.
The road is closed.
