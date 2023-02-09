NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd has gathered in the area.

“The ship is getting supplies and is right in front of the store,” the business said in a Facebook post. “Several of the crew members were treated to Boulineau’s donuts while they waited.”

The vessel is a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle, which “is a high-speed, over-the-beach, fully amphibious landing craft capable of carrying a 60-75 ton payload,” according to the U.S. Navy. “It is used to transport the weapons systems, equipment, cargo and personnel of the assault elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force from ship to shore and across the beach.”

No other details were immediately available.

Navy crews have been working off the Grand Strand coast since Saturday working to recover debris from a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast.