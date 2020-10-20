PHOTOS: Rare white sea turtle found on Kiawah Island Sunday morning

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy: Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.

The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Photos show a tiny turtle that’s a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.

  • Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol
  • Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol
  • Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol
  • Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol

Photos courtesy: Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol

The town says the hatchling is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation.

A conservation group says such animals typically have a hard time surviving because of a lack of camouflage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories