1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Pilot survives after small plane crashes in Great Smoky Mtns. Nat’l Park

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- Sign at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, TN (WSPA) – Officials say a Georgia man survived after his small plane crashed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Friday morning.

Park rangers said they responded to the scene around six miles west of Clingmans Dome around 11:00am.

The 47-year-old pilot was the only person on board at the time and rangers said he was able to deploy the plane’s parachute north of Silers Bald and Buckeye Gap.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was able to find the pilot shortly after 1:00pm.

The Tennessee Army National Guard was able to hoist the pilot out of the park around 2:00pm before flying him to Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville.

Park rangers said the pilot did not suffer any significant injuries and was able to leave the airport under his own care.

The crash is being investigated by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the FAA.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency assisted in the initial search.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories