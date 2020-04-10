Pilot survives after small plane crashes in Great Smoky Mtns. Nat’l Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, TN (WSPA) – Officials say a Georgia man survived after his small plane crashed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Friday morning.

Park rangers said they responded to the scene around six miles west of Clingmans Dome around 11:00am.

The 47-year-old pilot was the only person on board at the time and rangers said he was able to deploy the plane’s parachute north of Silers Bald and Buckeye Gap.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was able to find the pilot shortly after 1:00pm.

The Tennessee Army National Guard was able to hoist the pilot out of the park around 2:00pm before flying him to Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville.

Park rangers said the pilot did not suffer any significant injuries and was able to leave the airport under his own care.

The crash is being investigated by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the FAA.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency assisted in the initial search.