COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – President Biden and the United States Department of Treasury approved South Carolina’s plan to invest millions in broadband infrastructure across the state.

The Capital Projects Fund (CPF) Program will invest $185.8 million for broadband infrastructure to serve an estimated 31,650 locations.

The Next, Next Greatest Thing | Main Street, South Carolina (MAIN ST) grant program was designed to provide affordable, reliable broadband service to rural areas that do not currently have service.

The program will provide internet service with speeds of 100/100 Mbps symmetrical to households and businesses upon project completion.

All service providers funded by the program will participate in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) that allows a $30 per month subsidy for low-income families.