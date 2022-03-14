COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in Columbia said a woman is dead and four people are injured after an argument at a party escalated into a shooting.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting at an apartment complex after officers were dispatched early Sunday morning.

The Richland County Coroner’s office identified the slain woman on Monday as 20-year-old Jamacia Dowling. Four other people between the ages of 16 and 22 were also shot.

Police say that early information suggests the victims were at a party inside the apartment when an argument started and several people began shooting.