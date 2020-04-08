Police: 19-year-old fatally shot while learning to clean gun in SC

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a 19-year-old was shot and killed by someone who was cleaning a loaded gun.

Goose Creek Police Capt. Tom Hill told news outlets that officers responded to an apartment building about 10 p.m. and found the victim fatally shot.

Police said another person at the home had been teaching the victim how to clean the gun when it went off and struck the 19-year-old.

Authorities said the person suspected of pulling the trigger was cooperating with officers.

Police didn’t immediately identify the victim or anyone involved. No arrests have been announced.