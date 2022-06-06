MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A stray bullet entered an apartment in Marion Sunday afternoon and struck a 2-year-old child, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

An update posted to the Marion Police Department Facebook page says a man was also seriously injured. The 2-year-old was airlifted to Charleston for treatment. The post goes on to say “This is enough. If you want to shoot at each other so be it, but when your poor decision-making almost takes the life of an innocent child then that is another level of evil.”

The post also says police have several leads on who the shooter and their accomplices are and when they are arrested, they “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Earlier, Flowers told News13 the shooting involved “several individuals” in the 700 block of Bluff Street. It happened at about 2:15 p.m.

Flowers did not have any information at the time about any of the injuries but said the child and the other victim were both taken to the hospital.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.