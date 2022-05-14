ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested four people Thursday on gun charges.

The police charged 18-year-old Najeah Prest Porter with possessing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun, 25-year-old Antonio Dwight Timpson with possession of a firearm by felon and carrying a concealed gun, 31-year-old Kelsey Mitchell Davis with possession of a firearm by felon and 31-year-old Aaron Jonathan Baxter Jr. with carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor child abuse.

Guns Seized (Source: Asheville Police Department)

Police said officers were conducting an investigation after receiving complaints about illegal drug activity in the Lee Garden Lane area.

Officers made contact with the four people and learned that they were illegally in possession of firearms and one was reported stolen.

The suspects were transported to the Buncombe County Detention Center.