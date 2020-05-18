Live Now
Police: 4 wounded in shooting at South Carolina party

by: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Four people were shot early Sunday morning at a party in a rental house in South Carolina, authorities said.

All four of the wounded were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The party in a small house in downtown Charleston was advertised on social media, Francis said.

An argument at the party ended in gunfire around 3 am. Sunday. Three people at the party, ranging in age from 18 to 20, were wounded along with a woman walking her dog nearby, Francis said in a statement.

No arrests have been made, police said.

