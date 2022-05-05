ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Monday caught in the act of breaking and entering a tennis center.

Police arrested 34-year-old Damien Scott Belmonte for felony breaking & entering, larceny after breaking & entering and damage to property according to officers.

Officers said they responded to the Tennis Center at Aston Park located at 336 Hilliard Avenue around 3:04 a.m. after receiving a call from a concerned citizen who heard nearby ruckus.

Police said, upon arrival, they found a broken window and could see Belmonte inside the building. They gave commands for him to exit but he refused and barricaded himself in the building.

Officers were eventually able to convince the man to exit and surrender, police said. No one else was inside the building.

He is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.