ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said they arrested a drug trafficker Thursday afternoon on multiple charges.

Police said 34-year-old Cordero Domonique Burgin was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in opium/heroin, trafficking in ecstasy, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver ecstasy, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, resist, delay or obstruct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers said Burgin also had two warrants for assault by strangulation and assault on a female and two orders for arrest for driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.

When Officers made contact with Burgin on Deaverview Road, he attempted to run away on foot. They captured Burgin and transported him to Buncombe County Detention Center on a $185,000 bond.

Police found 44.65 grams of methamphetamine, 28.3 grams of ecstasy, 4.41 grams of fentanyl and 10.65 grams of cocaine from Burgin during his arrest.