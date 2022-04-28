ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police continue to search for answers after a man was gunned down two years ago in front of his home in Asheville.

We previously reported, that around 7:22 p.m., Police found 20-year-old Kanize Jackson of Asheville with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Buffalo Street in August 2020.

Jackson would have been 22 years old on April 28th according to police.

Investigators said there are several people within the community who have knowledge of what happened to Jackson, and they need to speak up.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward to help bring justice to Jackson’s family and closure for his mother.

Anyone with information can contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Anonymous tippers can text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD app.