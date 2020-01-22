1  of  3
Police: ‘Foul play is suspected’ after body found inside burned Robeson Co. home

by: WBTW Staff

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Police say “foul play is suspected” after a body was found inside a burned home in Robeson County.

Lumberton Fire Department crews and police were called to the 1200 block of Godwin Avenue around 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Upon arriving on scene, crews and an officer found a “small fire” and a person dead inside the home.

“Evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe that foul play is suspected,” Lumberton police said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called and is helping with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

