Police investigate ‘200 acts of apparent prostitution’ at gentlemen’s club in Myrtle Beach

State News

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are actively investigating a gentlemen’s club in Myrtle Beach they say is operating as brothel.

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are on the scene Friday afternoon at Derrieres Gentleman’s Club on Seaboard Street serving a search warrant.

Police say when they were investigating a shooting on Jan. 1, they uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity at the business.

A separate case was opened, and police identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the location. The acts involved multiple employees who participated in, or facilitated, the acts, police said.

“These hotbeds of criminal activity erode the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Chief Amy Prock. “The business was operating as a brothel as defined by South Carolina Law. We will not tolerate businesses who encourage or allow this kind of behavior.”

The investigation has led to arrest warrants for multiple persons involved with the business. The majority of the arrest warrants are related to apparent acts of prostitution.

Additional charges are likely, according to the police. 

Several charges also stem from the original shooting in January, where staff members failed to contact the police and began to clean up an area identified as a crime scene before officers arrived.

The identities of those arrested have not been released. The people who are arrested will be held at the Myrtle Beach Detention Center, pending a bond hearing. They will be identified after their warrants, police said.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages anyone with information to come forward and call (843) 918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.

