ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

According to the police, one man was found dead in a West Asheville neighborhood.

The Asheville Police Department said officers were dispatched to Fairfax Avenue around 11:30 p.m. where they found 27-year-old Lamichael Shawn Carter deceased in the roadway.

The APD’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives and forensics technicians are investigating the incident at this time.

Anyone who may have information should contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app.