Police: Man arrested after climbing tower crane in Myrtle Beach

State News

by: Kaitlyn Luna, WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested a man after they say he climbed a tower crane in Myrtle Beach.

Around 12:30 p.m. police responded to the Westgate at 415 South Ocean Boulevard where a man identified as Isaiah Locklear, 19, of Maxton, NC, had climbed up a crane tower, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.

Locklear came down from the crane without incident and was charged with trespassing and simple possession of Marijuana, Vest said.

There are no more details at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories