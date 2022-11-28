NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal steaks from a South Carolina grocery store.

According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Food Lion along Dorchester Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 25 after the store manager allegedly saw steaks fall out of a bag that the suspect, 59-year-old Jervey Simmons, Sr., brought into the store.

The manager reportedly then told Simmons to put the steaks back before the man started to walk out of the store. Another employee confronted Simmons when he pulled out a knife and instructed the employee to get out of the way or they were going to get stabbed.

Surveillance video shows Simmons walking out of the store with the stolen steaks and leaving on a bicycle.

The man was later detained by North Charleston officers. Simmons is charged with ‘armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon,’ according to Charleston County jail records.

He is currently held on a $50,000 bond.