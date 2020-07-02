Police: Man bit tip off officer’s nose during a struggle

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man bit off the tip of a police officer’s nose as he struggled with police while being placed under arrest.

Police in the city of Gainesville said 31-year-old Kenton Thompson ran from officers as they tried to make the drug-related arrest Monday night.

When they caught up with him, police say, he resisted and bit an officer on the face.

The officer was taken to a medical center for treatment.

Authorities say Thompson was jailed with bond set at $7,000 and faces charges including aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.

