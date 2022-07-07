NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ladson man accused of punching a preacher on Tuesday faces multiple charges including assault and vandalism.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, Joshua Dorman (43) was arrested following a dispute that occurred at a Ladson subdivision.

One witness, Dorman’s mother, told police that he “became irate” after telling him that she would not drive him to another location, the report read.

She also mentioned that Dorman grabbed a bullet and told her “it was for her and anyone else who interfered.”

The witness’ preacher was contacted to try to calm Dorman but during a conversation between the two, he eventually punched the preacher in the face.

The victim told police that the neighbors had to intervene in the situation before Dorman began to vandalize his parked vehicle.

Police say the victim had visible swelling, and bruises and was bleeding from his face and mouth

NCPD officers have had previous incidents of Dorman being violent toward them, the report continued.

Dorman was previously arrested in May for dropping off a rifle ammunition box at the doorstep of a North Charleston police sergeant.

He was charged with assault and battery, disturbing the peace, and vandalism.