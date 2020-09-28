Police: Man with machete smears blood on sorority house

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police department on a North Carolina college campus says a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages in blood on a sorority house and on a vehicle belonging to a student living there.

WITN reports East Carolina University Police Cpt. Chris Sutton said someone flagged down a department officer around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The person told the officer there was a man walking around with blood on his hands who seemed to be in distress.

Sutton said a warrant has been issued charging the unidentified man with injury to real property. It will be served when he is released from medical care.

